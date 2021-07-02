Sunshine and Warm Temperatures To Wrap Up The Week

Today's Forecast

Mostly sunny skies today will allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures tonight will cool down into the 60s with clear skies.

Holiday Weekend

A high pressure will create a hot and dry holiday weekend with high temperatures climbing to the lower to middle 90s. Highs on July 4th will top out in the middle 90s. The high temperatures combined with increasing humidity will create high heat index values. Please take precautions by staying hydrated and limiting time outdoors. A cold front will be approaching the area late Sunday into Monday morning giving the region the possibility for showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Make sure to stay hydrated if you are planning on watching any fireworks shows.

Rain chances

We have rain and storm chances on the increase as we head into next week. This will be beneficial because we are still in a drought here in the Coulee region.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt