“The Summer is On, No Thanks to Ron” RV makes a stop in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An RV featuring a picture of happy people at a picnic depicts a looming figure of Senator Ron Johnson in the background. This RV was parked across the street from The Charmant, right next to Riverfest on Friday afternoon.

Political group Opportunity Wisconsin is taking this van all across the state this summer as a kickoff for COVID-19 recovery, and also as a reminder that Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson voted against the American Rescue Plan.

"Whether it's shots in arms, money in pockets, or relief for small businesses, thanks to the American Rescue Plan---Summer is on in Wisconsin. However, Senator Ron Johnson fought tooth-and-nail against this relief and we must hold him accountable for his obstruction," program organizer Megan Roh said.

The group hopes to educate more Wisconsin voters on what is going on in Congress. They also want to get the people of Wisconsin involved in sending a message to Ron Johnson, taking the form of a large "No Thank You" card featuring the signatures of politicians and constituents alike.

Opportunity Wisconsin will continue to tour the RV until September of this year, making stops all across the state. Their next stop is in Chippewa Falls for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.