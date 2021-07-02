Tomah Kicks Off Downtown Thursday Nights

TOMAH, Wis (WXOW) - Downtown Thursday Nights is back again! Tomah Chamber & Visitor's Center is delighted to be able to bring back the popular community music fest after a year off due to the pandemic.

Downtown Thursday Nights...or "DTN"...occurs almost every Thursday this summer skipping one week for the Monroe County Fair at Tomah's Recreation Park.

Each week a 2-block section of Superior Avenue is blocked off for safety and a different musical guest hops up on the Tomah Chamber's stage playing a variety of melodies spanning several genres.

Last night's musical guest, Tennessee-based Casey Muessigmann, rocked the streets with some country rock favorites from the past few decades and songs of his own.

The audience was excited to be back and able to have fun in the community again. Tomah Chamber & Visitor's Center CEO an President, Tina Thompson, was super happy to see everyone having a wonderful time.

"There is a pulse here tonight, people want to be together, they are enjoying their evening, they're enjoying seeing each other," Thompson said. "I was just watching the crowd a little bit and I saw people hugging over here, I saw people high-fiving over here and it was just and overall sense of community that is vibrating through the evening tonight."

DTN caters to the whole family with plenty of things to do besides enjoying great music. Vendors and sponsors line the streets with food, beverage, and promotional tents.

Children have an area set aside to enjoy as well. Bounce houses, caricatures, games, cotton candy, balloons and face painting.

Most activities are free and full of fun thanks to area businesses and Chamber members supporting the event.

For more information or a schedule of musicals guests, head over to the Tomah Chamber & Visitor Center's DTN's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/downtownthursdaynights