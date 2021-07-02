US Supreme Court backs Minnesota Amish in septic tank fight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has sided an Amish group in Minnesota that’s fighting efforts to compel them to install septic systems. The case pits families with the traditionalist Swartzentruber Amish in southeastern Minnesota against Fillmore County. Minnesota courts have sided with the county. But the Supreme Court on Friday sent the case back to the Minnesota Court of Appeals with instructions to take another look, in light of its ruling last month in a different religious freedom case. While the order was a strong indicator what the justices think should happen, the next step is up to the Minnesota court.