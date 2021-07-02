Vanessa Williams to honor Juneteenth at July 4 festivities

NEW YORK (AP) — When Vanessa Williams hosts this year’s televised Capitol Fourth celebration, she will not only honor the nation’s traditional independence day, but also the country’s newly designated holiday — Juneteenth. Williams, who was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America, will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which has served as the Black National Anthem. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves and was made a federal holiday this year. “A Capitol Fourth” is marking 41 years on the air. The show is broadcast to millions of viewers on PBS and streaming platforms as well as troops around the globe.