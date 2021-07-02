Watchdog subpoenas FirstEnergy info on payment to regulator

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio’s consumer utility watchdog is demanding that FirstEnergy Corp. share more information about $4.3 million that was paid to an attorney to end his consulting contract shortly before he became the state’s top utility regulator. Akron-based FirstEnergy disclosed that payment following allegations about a $60 million bribery scheme involving a subsidiary. The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel issued subpoenas through the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio late last week for more information about the payment to Sam Randazzo. He became chairman of the PUCO but resigned last year after FBI agents searched his home. Randazzo hasn’t been charged. He declined to comment Friday, as did a FirstEnergy spokesperson.