WHO appoints official to help prevent sexual abuse by staff

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization has appointed a new official to address the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse at the U.N. health agency. The decision comes in the wake of recent revelations about staffers who allegedly traded jobs for sex during a deployment to Congo to fight an Ebola outbreak. Dr. Gaya Gamhewage is a 20-year WHO veteran with expertise in health emergencies. Western diplomats and non-governmental groups have expressed concerns about how WHO management has handled the issue. News reports emerged starting in October about sexual abuse involving staffers who were deployed to Congo to battle an Ebola outbreak that erupted in 2018.