Work coming on four railroad crossings in city

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting on July 8, crews from Burlington Northern Santa Fe start maintenance work at four crossings in La Crosse.

They'll stagger the work so all four won't be closed at the same time.

The crossings are at Main Street, Cass Street, Farnam Street, and 33rd Street.

Work is planned for BNSF tie gangs to remove and install new ties at the crossings.

The temporary closures at the crossings at Main, Cass, and Farnam streets happens between July 8-12.

Work on the crossing at 33rd Street takes place between July 12-14. During that time, the emergency bridge over Pammel Creek by Rivercrest Village is open for local use only.