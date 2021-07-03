4th of July brings the heat!

Lower humidity meant comfortable weather today…

Highs Friday managed to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, and a northeasterly wind kept humidity levels low. It was a beautiful day for Riverfest goers and everyone who got to spend plenty of time outdoors.

Heat and humidity will build…

The weekend will develop more steamy weather, and highs will reach into the 90s in many areas today and Sunday. Dew points will reach closer to 70 degrees, and it will become uncomfortable. Take it slow as you celebrate the holiday weekend, and be sure to stay hydrated!

Drier weather into the weekend…

Plenty of sunshine will grace the skies and rain chances are going to stay well south of the Upper Midwest, at least until Sunday night.

Rain possibilities return early next week…

A series of weak low pressure areas will move in for Monday through Wednesday and there will be a chance of showers and t-storms, but they won’t likely be all-day affairs. With the expected temperatures, t-storms will have a chance of producing heavy rain, so we will keep an eye on the weather pattern.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season is over, but mold counts will run high this holiday weekend. Weed pollen season is next on the list, but the counts are low for now.

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden