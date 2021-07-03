Court OK’s probe of Brazil’s Bolsonaro, who faces protests

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Protests against President Jair Bolsonaro have spread across Brazil a day after a Supreme Court justice authorized a criminal investigation into his response to allegations of potential corruption involving a vaccine deal. Demonstrators gathered by the hundreds or thousands in more than 40 cities to demand Bolsonaro’s impeachment or greater access to vaccines against COVID-19. Brazil’s Supreme Court has authorized a criminal investigation into Bolsonaro’s response to allegations of potential corruption involving a vaccine deal. Prosecutors will investigate whether Bolsonaro committed the crime of “prevarication,” which entails delaying or refraining from action required as part of a public official’s duty for reasons of personal interest. Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing.