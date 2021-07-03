Group of breast cancer survivors find creative ways to raise money for trip to New Zealand

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Mississippi Sisters, a group of breast cancer survivors that compete in dragon boat racing, is fundraising for the International Breast Cancer Paddler's Commission Dragon Boat Festival.

The Mississippi Sisters is made up of breast cancers survivors from the La Crosse and Madison area. The group has been around for about nine years, when Mayo Clinic first sponsored a dragon boat festival to raise money for breast cancer survivor care and support.

Sheila Perkins, a breast cancer survivor and Mississippi Sister, said part of that was getting breast cancer survivors involved in fitness activities.

"Research is showing that's an important part of your care, so that was the Mayo mission. They sent letters to all their breast cancer survivors, inviting us to be a part of that group and we've been here ever since," said Perkins.

Lisa Mellen, also a breast cancer survivor and Mississippi Sister, said they were part of the start of Big Blue, a Dragon Boat Festival at Riverfest in 2013.

They explained Big Blue has three divisions, a community division, a corporate division, and a breast cancer survivor division. Each race boat has 20 paddlers, along with a steer and a drummer.

Vickie Dunnum is one of the newer members of the Mississippi Sisters. She said when she was going through treatment in 2017, she came to the Dragon Boat Festival and that's when she first learned what the group was all about.

"After my first chemo, I actually came to the Dragon Boat Festival and I told my doctor, 'I am going to be in that boat next year,'" said Vickie. "I didn't know these ladies or any of the ladies in the boat, but when you have breast cancer, you go through the journey and you're a survivor, you're all in the same boat."

Right now, the group is raising money for the International Breast Cancer Paddler's Commission Dragon Boat Festival, which takes place in New Zealand on April 10-16, 2023.

"After COVID, we've just been able to get back into our boat and we've had a couple of practices so we are getting prepared that way, but we are also getting prepared financially," said Mellen. "We're raising funds working down at Riverfest at the Cattlemen's Truck and we are also selling some jewelry."

They are selling hand-made, unique dragonfly necklaces, keychains, and earrings of different colors. The colors represent different types of cancer.

The dragonfly is a representation of their connection to the Mississippi River and survivorship. Mellen said it represents their connection with each other and the harmony they have when they are in the boat.

Vickie explained that their goal is to connect with people in the community and spread awareness.

"When we were all diagnosed, the first thing you take on is hope," said Vickie. "One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their life. We have ladies in our boat that are as young as maybe 31, all the way to 70."

One way they are connecting with the community, and also raising money for their trip, is volunteering at the Wisconsin Cattlemen's Association food truck at Riverfest.

Craig Dunnum, Vickie's husband, is the Wisconsin Cattlemen's Steak Trailer manager. The two have run the trailer together for three years now.

"The association as a whole is made up of farmers throughout the state of Wisconsin promoting the use of all types of beef," said Craig.

He said the trailer they manage is the main fundraising unit for the Cattlemen's organization. They are there not as a business, but rather an organization. Craig said they have a fantastic group of people and you don't necessarily have to be a farmer to be a part of their organization.

"If you eat beef and support farms, we would like you to be a part of the organization," said Vickie.

Vickie said after she defeated breast cancer, she and Craig wanted to do something in the industry that they believe in.

"We took a leap of faith and jumped in as the steak trailer managers, which is very well known at the State Fair in Milwaukee," said Vickie.

Two years ago, they sold 14,000 ribeye sandwiches at the State Fair. While his is their first year being at Riverfest, the couple said their experience has been great.

Part of the profits from Riverfest will be going to the Mississippi Sisters and their fundraising efforts for New Zealand.

The Mississippi Sisters said there is nothing like being in the boat and they are excited for their trip. If you would like to donate, you can email lacrossemississippisisters@gmail.com.

The group said they are always looking for new team members, so any cancer survivors that are interested in joining should reach out to them.