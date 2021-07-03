“Happy Days” actress honored with sculpture in hometown Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A famous actress known for her role in the sitcom, "Happy Days," was honored in her hometown this weekend.

Marion Ross, who played Marion Cunningham in Happy Days, had a bronze statue in her image unveiled in downtown Albert Lea Friday.

"I am touched beyond words that you all are here. How wonderful," Ross said to the crowd of onlookers.

"This is a big occasion. The unveiling of the Bronze Marion Ross Statute," said Bonita Moeller, Albert Lea resident.

More than a hundred people came to witness the historic event. Some traveling out of state to see Ross and take a picture with her next to the statue.

"I grew up on Happy Days. And was a big fan of Happy Days. So I had to be here for her special honor," said Keith Berger, a Des Moines Resident. "She's just so sweet and down to earth. And what you see on TV. Is not exactly what you get, cause she's so much more warm and genuine."

Even people who were not born when the show aired are still appreciative of Ross's work.

"This is my first time meeting a famous person," said 23-year-old Savannah Goss, of Albert Lea. "I am a huge fan of your TV show Happy Days."

One of Ross's biggest fans, her son, who followed his mother's shoes as an actress, said the honor is backed behind years of hard work.

"Marion Cunningham in the show was very nice, obviously, but she's on the ditzy scale somewhere. My mother Marion, was a very canny, very ambitious, but very kind, empathetic person. Who worked hard and set a great example as hustler. She really worked," said Jim Meskimen.

The sculptor of the statue, Chad Fisher, said it was a two year process and hopes those who visit the statue see a positive message.

"That young girls and boys and old guys and gals can all look at her and see that you can pursue something that doesn't seem possible to everybody else," Fisher said.

The bronze Marion Ross Statute is located on the corner of Broadway and Marion Ross Street in Albert Lea.