Iran president warns of possible new wave of COVID cases

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Hassan Rouhani says Iran may face another wave of coronavirus infections, as health officials warn of the spread of the more infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. Rouhani, speaking Saturday at a meeting of a national coronavirus task force, urged people to postpone their summer travels and gatherings to prevent the “spread of the virus particularly its Indian variant.” Iran has reported cases of the delta variant in a number of cities and towns. Rouhani says: “There are concerns that we go into the direction of a fifth wave. In southern provinces we should apply more treatment since the delta variant has infiltrated there.” Rouhani’s website reported his remarks.