Las Vegas is bouncing back, but the virus is on the rise too

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fifteen months after the pandemic transformed Las Vegas from flamboyant spectacle to ghost town, Sin City is back. Tourists are streaming in again, and gambling revenue has hit an all-time high. Plexiglass panels installed to separate gamblers at the poker and blackjack tables have largely been removed, the world-famous buffets are reopening, and nightclub dance floors are packed. But that progress is threatened: Nevada this week saw the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country. The spike is adding urgency to the campaign to get more people vaccinated.