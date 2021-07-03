Onalaska with a win from behind against West Salem

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska and West Salem faced off as Viroqua hosted their annual U-19 Legion Baseball Tournament this weekend.

The game was even in the beginning of the game. Onalaska's Aiden Larson sent the ball right to the second baseman enough to send Mason Manglitz home. The first inning ended up tied at one run each.

West Salem was quick to retake the lead, however. They scored two in the second inning, and by the end they led 3-1.

Get the latest local sports scores and coverage here.

A few silent innings went by until Mason Manglitz sent one to left field, it was caught but it sent one home and tied up the game at three runs apiece.

After stealing home twice in the top of the seventh, West Salem was up 5-3. Onalaska was not going down without a fight, and once again it would be Mason Manglitz that would bring them home. With two runners on base, he sent the ball well over the fence for a 3-run walk off homerun.

Onalaska had the incredible win from behind in a tight game, with a final score of 6-5.