Tomah holds 4th of July Parade after a year off.

TOMAH, Wis (WXOW) - Tomah's Indepence Day Celebration kicked off Saturday morning with the town's traditional parade. People of the Tomah area were excited after missing out last year with it's COVID cancellation.

Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center reported there were 56 entrants and 18 ATVs/UTV's registered for this year's trip down Superior Avenue.

Folks from all over lined the street to smile and wave at floats, vehicles, walkers and hang out with family and friends. There was lots of candy tossed out to the crowds as children scrambled to collect it.

The annual parade is put on by the Tomah Chamber and supported by the city administration with Fire and Police working to shut off the street and establish detour routes.

Of course, Tomah's Fire and Police departments led off the parade too...showing off the big red trucks, ambulances and squad cars.

Spectators could also see parade entrants like Uncle Sam & Lady Liberty, Captain America, Warrens Cranberry Festival Royalty, and Generations Dance Academy dancers, plus tractors, cars, and horses.

Several local organizations also participated to include the Tomah Lions, the Tomah Rotary, Tomah's North American Squirrels plus several businesses and clubs.

One missing element, marching bands, was sorely missed but the pandemic put a hold on local schools practicing their music and marching. Next Year.

Tomah's Independence Celebration concludes Sunday night with a huge fireworks presentation sponsored by the Tomah Lions Club, The City of Tomah and the Tomah Fire Department. The display will be held at Recreation park and the first rockets launch at 10pm.