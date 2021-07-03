Under presssure, company cancels Tennessee pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Environmentalists are claiming victory after a company canceled plans to build an oil pipeline through southwest Tennessee and north Mississippi and over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people. Byhalia Connection said Friday it will no longer pursue plans to build an underground oil pipeline that would have linked two major U.S. oil pipelines while running through wetlands and under poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods in south Memphis. Byhalia Connection said it was canceling the project due to lower U.S. oil production resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The project had been opposed by environmentalists, activist groups, lawyers, property owners, and national and local elected officials.