Vatican indicts 10 people in London real estate deal

ROME (AP) — The Vatican’s criminal tribunal has indicted 10 people and four companies on charges including extortion, abuse of office and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture. The tribunal president, Judge Giuseppe Pignatone, set July 27 as the trial date, according to a Vatican statement. Indicted were four former Vatican officials, including two officials from the Secretariat of State, as well as Italian businessmen who handled the London investment. Also indicted on alleged embezzlement charges was an Italian intelligence expert.