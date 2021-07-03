West Salem dominates Westby in Legion baseball

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - West Salem and Westby met in Viroqua as a part of the 9th annual U-19 Legion Baseball Tournament.

West Salem started out strong with a solid four runs in the first inning. Half of those runs came from a great hit from Jacob Helgeson that sent the ball well into left field, sending two runners home.

Westby tried to fight back with a hit from Cole Peterson in the second inning that sent home one runner. This brought West Salem's lead down to just four runs.

The fourth inning was the final nail in the coffin for Westby as West Salem put up another five runs. Even with a final run for Westby in the fifth inning, it wouldn't be enough.

West Salem took home the win over Westby in just five innings with a final score of 10-2.