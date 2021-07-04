1 killed, 3 injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident

SLATER, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota woman was killed and three other people injured at an Independence Day parade in Iowa. Iowa State Police say a 2007 Hyundai Sonata was parked on the street after Saturday’s parade when pedestrians were in the road. The Des Moines Register reports a 75-year-old woman backed out and struck several people. Four people were dragged under the vehicle. Fifty-nine-year-old Mary Nienow of Alberta Lea, Minnesota, was killed. A 67-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child were also injured. Each year, 5,000-6,000 people descend on the town of about 1,500 residents for its Fourth of July festivities.