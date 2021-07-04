Blast at Thai factory shakes Bangkok airport, area evacuated

BANGKOK (AP) — A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok shook an airport terminal serving Thailand’s capital, injuring at least 11 and prompted the evacuation of residents from the area. The fire broke out early in the morning at a foam and plastic pallet manufacturing factory. Windows were blown out at nearby homes and wreckage littered the streets. Firefighters were still working to contain the blaze hours later, and authorities ordered an evacuation of the area amid fears that leaking chemicals may cause more explosions. There was no immediate word on the cause. Local media reported the initial explosion shook the terminal building at Bangkok’s main international airport. Airport officials said no flights had been canceled.