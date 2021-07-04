Bringing together bubbles and chess at Riverfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Thought Bubble Chess Club visited Riverside Park on Sunday with plenty of bubble juice and chess sets.

Brady Klatt is a performance artist with a passion for both bubbling and playing chess. He said that he brought these two things together to create a unique experience for kids across the state.

Klatt feels that it is really important for kids to have good hobbies and forms of self-expression. He said the goal of the Thought Bubble Chess Club is to provide "positive alternatives for kids at risk of alcohol and drug abuse."

When he is not out bubbling or playing chess, Klatt works as a substitute teacher. He says that most high school kids are at risk of going down the wrong path and making poor choices. His group looks to make a difference for kids by giving them a safe place to try new things.

Many people stopped by to take part in the activities. Klatt said he played several chess games earlier in the day, but when the wind picked up, he went right to the bubbles. Plenty of people of all ages were mesmerized by the flurry of bubbles floating around the field. Klatt even let a few kids try out the bubble wands.

Klatt says he may not be the best chess player or even the best bubbler, but the most important part is getting out there and having fun. Riverfest is just one of his many stops around the state he plans to visit many more fests, fares, and youth outings this summer.