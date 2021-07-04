Croatia police detain several over Pride march incidents

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police have detained several people over incidents during and after this weekend’s Pride march in the Croatian capital. Police said Sunday that the incidents included verbal and physical attacks on some participants and the burning of a rainbow-colored LGBT flag. Police are still looking for some of the perpetrators. Franko Dota, from the Zagreb Pride organization, has told the state HRT television that the incidents were the first since 2011. Saturday’s march was the 20th Pride march in Croatia, a predominantly conservative Catholic nation.