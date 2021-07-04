Fundraiser held for local bait shop owner

LA CRESENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Tri-State Bait sits right off the highway, and though the summer streets are busy, the bait shop has remained quiet. That's because owner, Bob Veglahn, has been in recovery for about two months.

Back in May, Bob accidentally ran over his leg with his truck, and broke several bones in his foot and leg. He has been in and out of the hospital, and must go in to the clinic every other day for a check up. Since then, Bob could not keep the shop open.

Concerned about her father's shop, Bobbee Byard decided have a fundraiser on the 4th of July. "I didn't really put too much thought into it, I just started it and said let's see what happens," she said. Bobbee said that she has been really grateful for all the support from the community, "We've had such great support from our community, it's amazing how wonderful the area is that we live in, and how generous people are, even without asking."

The event featured plenty of freshly grilled brats and a whole tray of cookies. There was also a raffle with many different prizes of everything from a fresh lobster dinner to a two-night stay at the Trempealeau Hotel.

Bobbee hopes to have the shop open within the next week or two, saying that her dad is getting much better. She knows that as soon as he can be working again, he will. Bob says his favorite part of working at the shop is "just talking to people, trying to help people as much as he can." The costumers will be happy to have him back as well, Bobbee says, "He's a local icon, everybody knows him."

The family had the bait shop during the event, and plenty of those at the fundraiser stopped in to say hi. Bob was in his element helping people get bait, distributing fishing licenses, and even helping a kid fix his broken fishing pole by giving him the part he needed.

Bobbee says the best ways to help out are to stop by once the shop is open again, or to visit their GoFundMe page here.