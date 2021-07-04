Heat and humidity for the 4th

Hot and humid 4th of July…

Highs reached into the 90s as southwesterly winds revved up to 12 to 25 mph. Those numbers are well above normal, and a bit uncomfortable, too. Dew points moved into the 60s to lower 70s. Take it slow as you celebrate this evening, and be sure to stay hydrated! Weather for the fireworks should be a go, though a cold front will generate showers and a few t-storms for the overnight.

Rain possibilities return early next week…

A cold front will come through tomorrow and a few t-storms are possible for the afternoon. The front will stall out and become very slow moving, so expect better chances of rain and storms for Tuesday through early Wednesday. Some rains could be heavy and we will certainly keep an eye out for possible severe t-storms.

Cooling trend coming…

Temperatures will roll back from the 90s into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. The readings will then reverse as the next system approaches for Friday and Saturday. Another round of showers and storms will return for late in the week.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season is over, but mold counts will run medium to high for the nest couple of days. Weed pollen season is next on the list, but the counts are low for now.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden