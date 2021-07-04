Hot and Muggy Independence Day

July 4th Forecast

It is going to be a hot and humid Independence day. High temperatures will soar to the mid 90s. This combined with high dew points will make high heat index values. Showers and thunderstorms looks to hold off until after midnight.

Cooler and Wet Next Week

An unsettled weather pattern takes shape as we go into the new week. A cold front will be arriving tonight into Monday morning. The boundary will stall near I-90 on Monday bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. Tuesday brings the best chance for showers and embedded thunderstorms as a low pressure move into the Coulee region. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be drier with cooler temperatures in the 70s. Another potential weather maker will impact our region as we go into the day on Friday.

Pollen Forecast

Grass counts will be low today and Monday. Mold counts will be high todayand Monday. Weed counts will be low today and Monday.

Have a great July 4th!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt