Met Opera reaches agreement with locked out stagehands

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera has reached an agreement on a labor contract with its locked out stagehands, the second of three major deals needed to resume performances in September following the pandemic. The agreement was reached early Saturday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to ratification by the union, which could take place as early as Tuesday. The deal was first reported by the website Operawire. The stagehands’ contract expired last July 31 and the union had been locked out since Dec. 8.