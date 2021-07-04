No one hurt when SUV crashes into Coon Valley residence

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - No one is hurt inside a Coon Valley residence when an SUV crashes into it early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Central Avenue according to a Facebook post by the Coon Valley Fire Department.

They found a large SUV inside the the front of the structure. The location where the SUV hit the building was an efficiency apartment. No one was inside the apartment at the time. People living inside the main part of the residence weren't hurt.

The post said witnesses said the driver was the only person inside of the vehicle when it crashed and left the scene.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is investigating.