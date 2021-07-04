Salvation Army expects to run out of hotel voucher funding in three months

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army won't be able to provide hotel rooms for unsheltered families when their funding expires in three months.

The program started as a way to make more quarantine space available at the La Crosse County Salvation Army building. Then if anyone tested positive for COVID-19 they could safely prevent an outbreak.

Since positive cases have subdued, La Crosse County Human Services cannot contribute the very specific funding needed to continue the pandemic relief effort.

La Crosse County Salvation Army Social Services Director Krista Coey said they will run out of money in three months.

If the money runs out, the families living at the EconoLodge will need to move back to the Salvation Army building. Coey said they're already close to maximum capacity and they would like to continue this program because it works better for families.

"The more families I can keep in hotels and utilizing hotel vouchers… the more singles I can serve within the shelter," Coey said. "It essentially allows us to almost double our shelter numbers by having a split site. And that is also key because we're seeing that there is a need for an increase in shelter."

The more room available, the fewer families and individuals will need to live outside at places like Houska Park.

Coey asked for anyone who can help or donate to contact the La Crosse County Salvation Army at 608-782-6126 or online.