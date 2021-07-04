LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Downtown La Crosse's Independence Day celebration known as Riverfest concludes on Sunday with the traditional fireworks show. That tradition has been performed by the La Crosse Skyrockers, Inc since 1929.

Long before 1929, a group formed who liked to celebrate the holiday shooting off fireworks on the 4th of July. The group officially became the club now named La Crosse Skyrockers and spanning several generations the organization still loves to put on a great show.

Sonya Mix, Show Director for the Skyrockers, is glad the club is able to get together and provide the well-known fireworks display for Riverfest. Especially since the pandemic put a lot of restrictions on them last summer.

"It's a relief to finally have Riverfest this year, to get out, get some sun, get some vitamin D, and enjoy the fresh air." Mix said.

Sonya Mix got into Skyrockers because her parents were in it too. Several members of the group have grown up watching the fireworks for years. For one volunteer, Jonathan Vermes, he has always wanted to be a part of it.

"As a kid, I would watch the show from Riverside Park," Vermes said. "During the 4th of July, I said I want to be a Skyrocker when I grow up… and lo and behold, I got to live the dream"

The show is sponsored by Kwik Trip and the Chad Erickson Memorial Foundation. With their support, the non-profit Skyrockers have done all they could to put on a great show for folks who missed out on it last year.

"It's really gonna feel like it's a big show," Vermes said. "I can tell you for sure we definitely dug deep and pulled every mortar we could get our hands on for this one. We shoot everything from cakes to 1 and 7/8's, we'll go all the way up to 10-inch"

"We have hundreds of cues," Mix added. "Individual shots going into the air is probably over a thousand, if not more"

With such a variety of fireworks in all shapes and sizes, it's sure to be a fantastic show for all the senses.

The fireworks performance starts at 10 p.m.