South Africa’s ex-president Zuma says he’ll appeal jail term

NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma told hundreds of supporters gathered outside his rural estate that he is appealing his 15-month prison sentence and impending arrest by police. South Africa’s top court, the Constitutional Court, last week sentenced Zuma to prison for defying a court order that he should testify before a commission investigating allegations of rampant corruption when he was president from 2009 to 2018. Several witnesses, including former Cabinet ministers and top executives of state-owned corporations, have testified of Zuma’s wrongdoing. Zuma did not turn himself in to authorities within five days, as the court ruling had ordered, and now faces arrest by police.