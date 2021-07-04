Tragedy casts pall over July Fourth holiday in South Florida

The Fourth of July holiday is being marked with somber tones in South Florida, where a collapsed building has left at least 24 dead and more than 120 missing under rubble. Several communities across the region have canceled fireworks celebrations out of respect for the tragedy in Surfside. An evening vigil was planned in Miami Beach to honor the victims of the fallen Champlain Towers South condominium complex. Neighboring Miami Beach typically hosts one of the region’s most spectacular fireworks displays, but officials canceled their show. One of the few locations in Miami-Dade County that was going forward with fireworks displays was former President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Doral, 20 miles inland from the collapse site.