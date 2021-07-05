Another candidate joins Minnesota AG race to unseat Ellison

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis criminal defense lawyer who described pandemic restrictions and lawsuits against businesses that violated state public health guidelines as “intrusive state government” announced her bid on Sunday to unseat Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Attorney Lynne Torgerson announced on Sunday that she will run for attorney general in 2022, citing “destructive government lockdowns, lawsuits by (Ellison) and unfair practices that threaten Minnesotans’ freedoms and rights.” Torgerson joins GOP candidates former state Rep. Dennis Smith and attorney Doug Wardlow — who lost to Ellison by just under 4 percentage points in 2018 — in the effort to unseat Ellison.