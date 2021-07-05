Authorities: Grand Forks airman downs in Minnesota river

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The military says a Grand Forks Air Force Base airman drowned in the Red Lake River near Red Lake Falls, Minnesota. The Air Force says 24-year-old Nestor Chua Jr. was found dead Saturday. Officials say his body was retrieved from the river at about 4:45 p.m. Authorities say the drowning appears to be accidental, but remains under investigation. Chua was from Anchorage, Alaska and had been in the Air Force since 2016.