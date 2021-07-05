EXPLAINER: Why China is investigating tech firms like Didi

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have clamped down on the country’s largest ride-hailing app, Didi Global Inc., days after its shares began trading in New York. Authorities told Didi to stop new registrations and ordered its app removed from China’s app stores pending a cybersecurity review. The government said it was acting to prevent security risks and protect the public interest. Didi is the latest company to face intensified scrutiny in a crackdown on some of China’s biggest technology giants. But it is not alone. Probes into several other tech companies with shares traded in the U.S. were announced on Monday.