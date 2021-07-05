German man surrenders to Italian police in boat crash probe

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities say a German businessman has returned to Italy to surrender himself to police investigating a boating accident that killed two Italians last month on Lake Garda. A man, 37, and a woman, 25, were killed in the June 19 night-time collision on the lake, a popular tourist destination. Brescia Prosecutor Francesco Prete told state TV on Monday that the suspect is being investigated for two counts of manslaughter. He was also jailed for failure to help the stricken boaters. Investigators alleged that the suspect was one of two German tourists from Munich whose motorboat slammed into the Italians’ smaller boat.