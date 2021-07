LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a busy weekend for Goose Island Campground.

"All of our sites with electric and water hookups were full," said Goose Island Employee Allison Bast. "A lot of our rustic sites were full as well. It's really nice to see it full especially after a year like last year with covid."

To make a reservation, call the camp office at 608-788-7018.