Heat and Thunderstorms To Kick Off The Week

A Hot Monday

After a hot and humid Independence day, Monday will feature much of the same with high temperatures soaring into the mid 90s. This combined with high dew points will make high heat index values approaching 100 degrees. A cold front will stall near I-90 today bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area later in the afternoon. The SPC has placed the Coulee region in a marginal risk for severe weather. The main threats include lightning, hail, and damaging winds.

Unsettled Weather Pattern

An unsettled weather pattern takes shape as we go further into the week. Tuesday brings the best chance for showers and embedded thunderstorms as a low pressure moves along the frontal boundary during the afternoon and evening. There is also the potential for strong storms on Tuesday afternoon mainly north of I-90. High pressure will enter the region allowing for temperatures to cool off into the 70s for highs on for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Another potential weather maker will impact our region as we go into the day on Friday.

Pollen Forecast

Grass counts will be low today and Tuesday. Mold counts will be high today and medium Tuesday. Weed counts will be low today and Tuesday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt