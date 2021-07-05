Kosovo: Serb ex-police officer jailed for rape during war

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovar court has sentenced to 10 years in prison a Serbian ex-policeman accused of raping an ethnic Albanian woman during the 1998-1999 war. The sentencing was believed to be the first for a rape conviction dating back to the Kosovo war. The Pristina court’s verdict said Zoran Vukotic raped the Albanian woman on May 22, 1999 when Serb military, police and paramilitary troops were deporting ethnic Albanians from the region of Vushtri, 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the capital Pristina. Vukotic is separately serving a 6.5 year imprisonment for other war crimes convicted three years ago. More than 10,000 mainly ethnic Albanians were killed and an estimated 20,000 Albanian women were raped during the war.