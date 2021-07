La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Medical Examiner says there's been a rise in overdoses in La Crosse over the last several days.

According to Chief Medical Examiner Tim Candahl, there are three overdose deaths potentially from the same drug. The specifics of the drug is still under investigation.

WXOW has also reached out to La Crosse police for additional information when it becomes available.