Medical Monday: Screenings and routine checkups

(WXOW) - Many people skipped their routine doctor check-ups, screenings, and physicals during the pandemic.

Health officials are now raising concern over the skipped appointments and encouraging people to schedule a visit.

Dr. Leah Dietrich of Gundersen Health System said some studies show that upwards of 9 million cancer screenings have been missed in 2020. Local research also shows similar trends.

"We know cancer screenings are affective at preventing deaths and illness related to cancer," Said Dr. Dietrich.

Connecting with a primary care provider will help a person navigate the proper screenings for different diseases and illnesses.

Dr. Dietrich said virtual visits have positively impacted screening rates and areas that utilize them. Health care providers did not see a decrease in screenings when virtual visits were introduced to patients.

The shift to virtual has also made some screenings more convenient for patients.

"There's a colon cancer screening now that doesn't require coming in for a procedure but rather doing some tests at home," said Dr. Dietrich.