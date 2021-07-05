Michigan guard DeVante Jones withdraws from NBA draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard DeVante’ Jones has withdrawn from the NBA draft. The transfer from Coastal Carolina made the announcement Monday on Twitter. Jones was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year last season. He averaged 20 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and three steals as a junior. Jones was the 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and was an all-conference player as a sophomore. Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson entered the NBA draft, but the Big Ten Freshman of the Year left open the option of staying for his sophomore season.