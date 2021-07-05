Minnesota United FC visits the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference play

Minnesota United FC (4-4-3) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-3-2)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -115, Minnesota United FC +271, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids host Minnesota United FC in conference play.

The Rapids put together an 8-6-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 3-1-3 in home matches. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 31.

Minnesota United FC compiled a 9-5-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Younes Namli (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Robin Lod.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.