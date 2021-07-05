Officials discuss Wisconsin infrastructure needs after Biden’s visit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After President Biden discussed the new infrastructure package during his visit last week, Wisconsin officials are touching on how they believe the state's infrastructure could be improved.

Prior to Biden's stop in la Crosse, Wisconsin received a "C" grade on its infrastructure report card. DOT Secretary and Designee Craig Thompson said although there are many ways to measure this, it's a fair rating.

Thompson stated officials have made some improvements to Wisconsin's infrastructure, specifically their work to stop declining highway conditions. With this being said, Thompson believes the state has a long ways to go.

"We've gotten more money to the locals, but we've got 115,000 miles of roads in this state and 90 percent of that is owned by the locals," said Thompson. "So they've just got a lot of roadway and they've got a long ways to go."

Additionally, Thompson pointed to the state's public transportation system as an area of improvement.

"While we've tried and we've proposed increased funding for public transportation, that we haven't been able to reach an agreement on," said Thompson.

Biden's nearly one trillion dollar package plans to focus on improving local roadways and bridges, public transportation, water systems, and broadband.

According to Thompson, one of the improvements residents would most notice from the federal bill is better road conditions, at both the state and local level.