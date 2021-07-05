LA CROSSE, Wisc. [WXOW] - UW-La Crosse created a list of the "Top 5 Outdoor Summer Must dos" for western Wisconsin. All of these activities will get the kids (and adults) excited to be outside, trying something new!

Full UW-La Crosse article with additional links here!

Summer must do list:

First on the list, grab the helmet and bike the Great River Road. The river road runs all the way down the Mississippi River. This gives us plenty of locations to hit the road.

Next, you can get creative and make a scavenger hunt in your neighborhood. It can be as easy as playing the 'I spy' game.

Third on the list, take a trip out to La Farge and visit the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. They have kids camps, indoor and outdoor activities with plenty of wildlife and fresh air to enjoy.

Next, get away from city lights or just lay a blanket in your backyard and watch the night sky. There is always an active evening sky from sunset to sunrise.

Last on the list is to create a flutter garden. This is a great way to teach your kids about pollination as it is an necessity for our plates to be full of fresh, healthy food.

"If you took your plate of food and eliminated the pollinators you would have very little food on your plate" explains Janene Hosch. She says these gardens are critical so we need to keep our pollinators happy with lots of flowers, like perennials and annuals.

Janene's tips to starting a garden are; Check your soil and make a plan on if you want perennial (come back year after year) or annuals (need to buy new ones each year). You'll also want to design your garden. Have plants that bloom in the spring, summer and fall so that the pollinators always have something to feed off of. Also, your garden doesn't have to be big but her secret it to plant in circles as it's easier for the mower. Lastly, you have to plant, water and protect those plants through all seasons.

Janene Hosch is apart of the Houston County Master Gardeners. The Master Gardener are always will to help if you are new to the gardening world. Click here to get to their page!

Hopefully, this helped you add a few new fun activities to your summer bucket list!