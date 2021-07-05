Rescuers pull man from Mississippi River

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Emergency responders pulled a man from the Mississippi River early Monday morning. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports officers found the man in the water near Raspberry Island just before 3 a.m. His foot was trapped under a log. Paramedics and the Ramsey County Water Patrol Unit unit freed him. He told the paramedics that he had been talking with a woman and she may have been in the water with him but he was unable to them any details about her and later told them he was on drugs.