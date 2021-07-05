Riverfest all wrapped up for 2021

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Riverfest 2021 is officially concluded and in the books. This year's four day event, concluding with a Sunday night fireworks show, began the task of cleaning up and hauling away tents and tables from Riverside park. Organizers said this year's return of Riverfest came with some changes in protocol and practice, but the new layout worked in everyone's favor.

"With opening up the park, removing so much of that fencing, it really helped us maintain a really steady flow," said Derek Martin, Riverfest Media Director. "We were able to execute food lines, ticket lines, button lines, it was fantastic for us and our patrons."

Coming off the pandemic cancellation year also meant this being the first time being able to utilize the Riverside Park bandshell.

"Being able to use the bandshell, as well as the north stage, it just worked out great. We're gonna see that we can just continue to improve our entertainment,"

Organizers said this year's return of Riverfest was absolutely fantastic and they're already looking forward to next year.