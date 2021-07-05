Rodgers says he’s spent offseason ‘working on myself’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape. Rodgers says he also is trying to improve his “spiritual self” as well as his mental health. He says that includes trying to think about what puts him in the best frame of mind. Rodgers didn’t participate in Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp last month amid reports that he doesn’t want to return to the Packers.