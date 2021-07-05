Sinkings leave dozens of migrants dead off Tunisian coast

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian fishermen and naval authorities have retrieved scores of bodies of drowned migrants and rescued more than 160 others in recent days after multiple boats sank while trying to reach Europe. Coast guard and naval units found 49 bodies and saved 78 migrants after four boats sank off the coast of the city of Sfax between June 26 and July 3. No details about the people trying to make the crossing were immediately available. Several migrant smugglers’ boats have capsized in the region recently, as attempts to make the dangerous crossing to Europe become more frequent amid warmer summer weather.