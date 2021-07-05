Study says hunting, poaching reduce Wisconsin wolf numbers

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A newly released study estimates that Wisconsin’s wolf population dropped by up to one-third in the months after federal officials announced plans to lift legal protections. The study by University of Wisconsin scientists says people killed about 100 wolves in addition to the 218 taken during a February hunting season. The researchers say many of those non-hunting deaths resulted from poaching. They say the findings suggest it would be risky to have another hunt this fall, although state officials are planning one. Some other scientists say some of the numbers in the Wisconsin study need more direct evidence.